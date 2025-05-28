GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Stock Price Down 20% – What’s Next?

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report) was down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 111,440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 55,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

GGL Resources Trading Down 20.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About GGL Resources

GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.

