United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) VP Purchases $97,500.00 in Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) VP Pennington W. Nieri purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

United Homes Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 230,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. United Homes Group had a positive return on equity of 1,250.34% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Homes Group

About United Homes Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,844,000. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in United Homes Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,543,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 1,043,922 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Homes Group by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,755,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,553 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in United Homes Group by 759.5% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,199,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,279 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of United Homes Group by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 600,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 336,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.