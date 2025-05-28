Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) vs. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 0.48% 0.12% 0.06% EPR Properties 28.87% 8.22% 3.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and EPR Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $856.17 million 5.64 $4.07 million $0.07 313.76 EPR Properties $649.20 million 6.35 $173.05 million $1.63 33.23

EPR Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 5 2 1 2.50 EPR Properties 1 4 2 1 2.38

Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus target price of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 25.78%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $54.43, indicating a potential upside of 0.50%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 1,542.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties pays out 217.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and EPR Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.1 million square feet of gross leasable space.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

