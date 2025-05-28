Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Director Thomas Newgarden Buys 12,500 Shares

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Newgarden acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,260.55. This represents a 31.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kingstone Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 436,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.60. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,704,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 484.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 236,968 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 194,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,371,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 89.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 76,451 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

