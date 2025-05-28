Insider Buying: Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) CEO Purchases 22,500 Shares of Stock

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Madhu acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,202.94. The trade was a 6.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 3.7%

OXBR traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $5.81.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXBR. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oxbridge Re by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on OXBR shares. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Featured Stories

