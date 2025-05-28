Insider Buying: Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) CEO Purchases 22,500 Shares of Stock

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Madhu acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,202.94. The trade was a 6.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Oxbridge Re Stock Up 3.7%
OXBR traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $5.81.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million.
A number of analysts recently commented on OXBR shares. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
