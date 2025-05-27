Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells 2,213 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,213 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $125,388.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,746.64. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Daniel Kerzner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 16th, Daniel Kerzner sold 2,019 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $120,150.69.
- On Wednesday, April 2nd, Daniel Kerzner sold 932 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $51,716.68.
Alarm.com Stock Up 2.2%
NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.73. 252,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Alarm.com
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 304.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 235.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alarm.com
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.