Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells 2,213 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,213 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $125,388.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,746.64. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Kerzner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Daniel Kerzner sold 2,019 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $120,150.69.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Daniel Kerzner sold 932 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $51,716.68.

Alarm.com Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.73. 252,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 304.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 235.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

