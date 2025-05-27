Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 26825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Up 10.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

