Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 950253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Up 3.6%
The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, Semiconductor and Device, and Others segments. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.
