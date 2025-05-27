Insurance Stocks To Consider – May 27th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and Intuit are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite and sell insurance policies—such as life, health, property, and casualty coverage—earning revenue from collected premiums and invested assets. By owning these equities, investors participate in the insurer’s profitability, which hinges on underwriting results, investment returns, and claim payouts. These stocks often appeal for their relatively stable dividend yields but can be sensitive to interest-rate shifts and large-scale loss events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $22.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.90. The stock had a trading volume of 107,814,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,577,962. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,510,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,340. The company’s fifty day moving average is $448.25 and its 200-day moving average is $501.48. The company has a market capitalization of $267.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

INTU stock traded up $31.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $751.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,471,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $619.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.90. Intuit has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $751.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

