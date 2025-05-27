GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS) Director Hyunsoo Shin Purchases 77,000 Shares

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) Director Hyunsoo Shin purchased 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,137.92. This represents a 45.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Hyunsoo Shin acquired 86,000 shares of GCT Semiconductor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00.

GCTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 665,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,805. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.24. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

GCT Semiconductor ( NYSE:GCTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCTS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 798.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GCT Semiconductor by 57.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GCT Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GCT Semiconductor from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GCT Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

