Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director John E. Noone Purchases 1,000 Shares

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,440. The trade was a 2.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 79,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $33.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 5,634.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

