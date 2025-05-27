Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director John E. Noone Purchases 1,000 Shares

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,440. The trade was a 2.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Up 2.3%
Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 79,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $33.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57.
Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 5,634.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
About Mid Penn Bancorp
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mid Penn Bancorp
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 2 Red-Hot Stocks With High RSIs and More Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.