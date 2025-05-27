MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 161,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 49,739 shares.The stock last traded at $8.62 and had previously closed at $8.40.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 2.1%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.47.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

