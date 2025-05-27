Best Metaverse Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 27th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, Super League Enterprise, NIP Group, and Xiao-I are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that build, host or support virtual and augmented reality environments—often including hardware makers (VR/AR headsets), software and gaming studios, social platforms and blockchain-based digital asset providers. By investing in these equities, individuals gain exposure to the growth potential of immersive “metaverse” worlds where users interact, work and transact in real time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,927,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,536,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.54. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,068. Accenture has a 1 year low of $275.01 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.86. 540,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,491. Globant has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of SKM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. 178,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,907. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Super League Enterprise (SLE)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

Shares of SLE traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 1,625,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,650. Super League Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.06.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NIPG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. 188,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,385. NIP Group has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

AIXI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. 69,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,145. Xiao-I has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59.

