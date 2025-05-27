ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

May 27th, 2025

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECRGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 36238094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

ECR Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.44.

ECR Minerals (LON:ECRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ECR Minerals

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

