Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 109.24 ($1.48), with a volume of 93666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.49).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.73. The firm has a market cap of £62.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Marwyn Value Investors alerts:

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported GBX 9.06 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marwyn Value Investors had a net margin of 99.97% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.