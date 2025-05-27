Likewise Group (LON:LIKE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 24.15 ($0.33), with a volume of 625919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.29).

Likewise Group Trading Up 11.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.25.

Likewise Group (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Likewise Group had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 0.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Likewise Group Plc will post 1.1006289 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Likewise Group

In other Likewise Group news, insider Andrew Simpson sold 1,397,135 shares of Likewise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26), for a total value of £265,455.65 ($360,184.06). Also, insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23), for a total value of £170,000 ($230,664.86). 37.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Likewise is a distributor of Residential and Commercial Flooring to Retailers and Contractors through it’s seven Distribution Centres in Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Sudbury and Peckham.

With the support of Manufacturing Partners across the Globe, an extensive product offering has been developed and with strong relationships with UK customers, Likewise has in 3 years established a business with over 2,600 customers and currently employees c.260 employees.

