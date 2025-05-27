Dell Technologies (DELL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL):

5/23/2025 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2025 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2025 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2025 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $139.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2025 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,975,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,219,442. The company has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average is $107.53.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,347,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,165,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,341,000 after buying an additional 36,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 803.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,709 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

