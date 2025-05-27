Best Transportation Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 27th

United States Steel, Navitas Semiconductor, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Booking, Chevron, and American Airlines Group are the seven Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is the movement of goods or passengers by land, sea, or air. They include railroads, airlines, trucking and shipping lines, as well as logistics and freight-forwarding firms. Because these companies’ revenues closely track trade volumes and consumer demand, their stock performance often serves as a barometer for overall economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.08. 35,167,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975,147. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 241,718,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,974. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.24.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $5.55 on Tuesday, reaching $509.01. 2,688,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,673. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $518.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.01. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $401.58 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,147,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,409,237. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $185.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $116.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5,448.97. 149,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,144. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,471.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,839.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4,899.90. The firm has a market cap of $177.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,903,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.03. The company has a market cap of $240.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. 56,943,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,518,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

