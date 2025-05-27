Promising Technology Stocks To Research – May 27th

NVIDIA, Apple, and Microsoft are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that research, develop, manufacture or deliver technology-based products and services—ranging from software and hardware to semiconductors, internet platforms and IT services. Because the tech sector is driven by rapid innovation and shifting consumer or business needs, these stocks often exhibit higher growth potential as well as greater volatility compared with more mature industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $4.09 on Tuesday, hitting $135.38. 125,927,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,293,417. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.17 and its 200 day moving average is $126.54.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.54. 33,386,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,170,225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $9.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $459.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,620,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,545,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.03.

