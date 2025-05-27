Retail Stocks To Consider – May 27th

Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, and PDD are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services directly to consumers, whether through brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce platforms, or specialty outlets. Their performance tends to track consumer spending habits, seasonal buying patterns, and broader economic conditions that influence retail sales. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $23.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.78. 79,986,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,440,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.38. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.54. The stock had a trading volume of 33,386,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,473,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $9.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $459.76. 10,620,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,545,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.03.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,134,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,940,335. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.16 and its 200 day moving average is $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD traded down $17.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,179,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,016,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. PDD has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.16. The company has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57.

