Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 51,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the previous session’s volume of 13,293 shares.The stock last traded at $13.25 and had previously closed at $12.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Guild to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Guild Trading Up 12.0%

Guild Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $894.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. Guild’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Guild by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guild by 419.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Guild by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 344,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

