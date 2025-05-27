Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading Up 28.6% – What’s Next?

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 377,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 110,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Wealth Minerals Trading Up 14.3%

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 15.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

