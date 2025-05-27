iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.16 and last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 389368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,775,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,812,000 after purchasing an additional 513,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,111,000 after purchasing an additional 125,241 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,606,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,815,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,768,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,662 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

