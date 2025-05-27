HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 267109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
HPQ Silicon Trading Down 2.8%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$66.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.14.
About HPQ Silicon
HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.
