Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 56.20 ($0.76), with a volume of 1473716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.20 ($0.74).

Rockhopper Exploration Trading Up 3.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.19. The company has a market cap of £449.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,551.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

