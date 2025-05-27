Relx (NYSE:RELX) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $55.71, with a volume of 403413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Barclays raised shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Relx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,246,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,714,000 after acquiring an additional 253,107 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,868,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,072,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,287,000 after buying an additional 173,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,189,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,885,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,041,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,129,000 after acquiring an additional 234,094 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

