Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Trading Up 11% – Time to Buy?

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) rose 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54.20 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 53.30 ($0.72). Approximately 288,862 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 95,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.65).

Accsys Technologies Stock Up 11.0%

The company has a market cap of £153.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.92.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys is a fast growing business with a purpose.

We combine chemistry, technology and ingenuity to make high performance wood products that are extremely durable and stable, opening new opportunities for the built environment.

By doing so, we give the world a choice to build sustainably.

We use fast growing, sustainably sourced timber to create long life wood products with properties that can compete with traditional non-sustainable building materials, such as tropical hardwoods, metal, plastic and concrete.

Our acetylation process boosts the already naturally occurring acetyl content of wood and by doing so, reduces the ability of the wood to absorb water, rendering it more dimensionally stable and because it is no longer digestible, extremely durable.

Our process is extremely efficient and locks carbon into a long-life product.

