Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.00 and last traded at $153.77, with a volume of 204607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.96.

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.08. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.23.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $404.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,800. This trade represents a 50.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $66,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,621 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,114.23. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,239 shares of company stock worth $11,168,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

