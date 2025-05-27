Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 1515578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.1152 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $601,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 358.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 71,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

