Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 15,015,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 36,244,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 4.4%

The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 824,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,694,826.25. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $1,097,134.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,111 shares in the company, valued at $22,780,584.96. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,265 shares of company stock worth $5,201,750. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.