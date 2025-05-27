Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CEO Sells $299,075.00 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,188,400. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Commvault Systems Trading Up 2.4%
CVLT traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,334. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.03. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.76 and a 52-week high of $190.11.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.14%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CVLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Commvault Systems
About Commvault Systems
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commvault Systems
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.