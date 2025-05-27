Insider Buying: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Director Buys 49,701,790 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Motor Corp/ Toyota purchased 49,701,790 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $250,000,003.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,573,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,545,313.63. This trade represents a 68.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,167,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,082,332. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JOBY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JOBY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,894,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.