Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 2059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

