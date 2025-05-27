Financial Comparison: Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) & RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT)

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) and RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Knightscope and RiT Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knightscope $11.47 million 3.71 -$22.12 million ($8.14) -0.76 RiT Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

RiT Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Knightscope.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Knightscope and RiT Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knightscope 0 0 3 0 3.00 RiT Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Knightscope currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.97%. Given Knightscope’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Knightscope is more favorable than RiT Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Knightscope shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Knightscope shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of RiT Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Knightscope and RiT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knightscope -284.42% N/A -129.83% RiT Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Knightscope beats RiT Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+, a virtual monitoring and response solution that provides an alternative for client sites. The company serves airports, commercial real estate, corporate campus, homeowner associations, hotels, universities, municipalities, rail, healthcare, public parks, schools, casinos, corporations, logistics, manufacturing, law enforcement, Parking areas, municipalities, universities, and property management companies, as well as the U.S. federal government. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About RiT Technologies

RiT Technologies Ltd. provides intelligent infrastructure management (IIM) and indoor optical wireless technology solutions worldwide. The company's IIM products enhance security and network utilization for data centers, communication rooms, and work space environments. Its enterprise solutions include PatchView hardware, which is offered in a cross connect topology; CenterMind data center management software that supports the monitoring of power distribution units, and environmental parameters in data centers; and SMART Cabling System, a structured network infrastructure solution designed for copper and fiber cabling environments. It also offers Beamcaster, an indoor wireless optical solution that allows high-speed, high-bandwidth transmission through optical signals between the central station and the user station. The company's solutions are deployed in a range of organizations, including data centers in the private sector, government agencies, financial institutions, airport authorities, healthcare, and education institutions. RiT Technologies Ltd. markets its products through independent distributors, resellers/integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and other strategic alliance partners with companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. RiT Technologies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Stins Coman Incorporated.

