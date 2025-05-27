BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (TSE:ZWT) Declares $0.22 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (TSE:ZWT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th.

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF Stock Performance

TSE:ZWT traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602. BMO Covered Call Technology ETF has a 52-week low of C$39.01 and a 52-week high of C$55.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.02.

