Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin Purchases 15,000 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $18,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,806.82. This represents a 4.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin bought 8,900 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,591.00.
- On Thursday, May 22nd, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin acquired 8,500 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $10,030.00.
- On Tuesday, May 20th, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 8,795 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,938.35.
Grove Collaborative Trading Up 14.5%
NYSE GROV traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 871,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,237. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The company has a market cap of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROV. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Grove Collaborative by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.20 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Thursday, May 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Grove Collaborative
Grove Collaborative Company Profile
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grove Collaborative
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
- What is a support level?
- 2 Red-Hot Stocks With High RSIs and More Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.