Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin Purchases 15,000 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $18,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,806.82. This represents a 4.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin bought 8,900 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,591.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin acquired 8,500 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $10,030.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 8,795 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,938.35.

NYSE GROV traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 871,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,237. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The company has a market cap of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.95.

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 417.96% and a negative net margin of 11.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROV. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Grove Collaborative by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.20 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

