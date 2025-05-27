Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35), Zacks reports. Okta had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Okta updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.830-0.840 EPS.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.50. 8,202,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. Okta has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $127.91.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,317,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,241.25. The trade was a 34.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the sale, the executive now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. The trade was a 26.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,452 shares of company stock worth $16,347,360. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Okta stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OKTA Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Okta

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.