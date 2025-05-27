WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 39100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

WILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on WildBrain from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -811.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$428.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.62.

WildBrain Ltd is a children’s content and brands company, recognized globally for properties such as Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, and Degrassi franchise. The company owns the independent library of children’s content. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its consumer products program.

