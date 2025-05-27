NRG Energy (NRG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) recently:

5/22/2025 – NRG Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2025 – NRG Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

5/13/2025 – NRG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2025 – NRG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $138.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2025 – NRG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $113.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – NRG Energy is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.7%

NRG traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,845,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $161.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

