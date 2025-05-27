BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 42577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

BTU Metals Stock Up 8.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$9.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 26.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

