Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 433,740 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 495% from the average session volume of 72,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Altiplano Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.12, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.25.

About Altiplano Metals

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

