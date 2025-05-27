High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.11 and last traded at C$18.14, with a volume of 38634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded High Liner Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HLF

High Liner Foods Trading Up 1.1%

High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.08. The company has a market cap of C$381.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.30%.

Insider Transactions at High Liner Foods

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated sold 184,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$3,140,190.00. Insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About High Liner Foods

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.