Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.47. 146,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 273,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

DNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $577.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. Analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNTH. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

