Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Senior Officer David Bruce Gosse Acquires 2,205 Shares

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Bruce Gosse bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.72 per share, with a total value of C$50,089.66.

TSE GEI traded up C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.86. The company had a trading volume of 311,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,089. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$19.63 and a one year high of C$26.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.85.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

