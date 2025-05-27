Carmen Amara Sells 6,886 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Amara sold 6,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $262,976.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,142.07. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carmen Amara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Carmen Amara sold 2,300 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $86,549.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Carmen Amara sold 11,238 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $393,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $49,740.00.

Yelp Price Performance

YELP stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.44. 661,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,422. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,742 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $29,131,000 after acquiring an additional 57,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Yelp by 347.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 124,561 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

