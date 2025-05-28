Defi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Trading Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Defi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 533,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,071,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DEFT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Defi Technologies from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Defi Technologies from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Defi Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DEFT

Defi Technologies Price Performance

About Defi Technologies

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52.

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.