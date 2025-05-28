Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BULL) Shares Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 5,621,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 10,527,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 85.13 and a beta of -0.07.

Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.37 million for the quarter.

Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares Company Profile

Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

