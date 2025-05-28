Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.5%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

