WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.66, but opened at $112.06. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $113.21, with a volume of 63,336 shares traded.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 561.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,498,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2,354.4% in the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 426,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 408,863 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2,816.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 268,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after purchasing an additional 259,000 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

