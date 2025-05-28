Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 27th

Salesforce, Informatica, Super Micro Computer, Snowflake, Tempus AI, SoundHound AI, and BigBear.ai are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce or heavily utilize AI technologies—such as machine learning, natural language processing and robotics—in their products or services. They span pure-play AI firms, chipmakers designing AI-optimized hardware and established tech companies integrating AI across their offerings. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth and innovation driven by advances in artificial intelligence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,957,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Informatica (INFA)

Informatica Inc. develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

NYSE INFA traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. 48,735,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,007. Informatica has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 795.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.77. 22,812,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,948,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.36. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

SNOW stock traded up $4.09 on Tuesday, reaching $204.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,632,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.69. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $206.38.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded up $3.70 on Tuesday, hitting $66.26. 10,241,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384,916. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion and a PE ratio of -8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Shares of SoundHound AI stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. 40,735,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,041,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 2.71. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,562,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,567,343. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 3.32.

